Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €81.78 ($95.09).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of Symrise stock traded down €0.88 ($1.02) on Wednesday, reaching €80.24 ($93.30). 134,447 shares of the stock were exchanged. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a one year high of €73.48 ($85.44). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €83.26.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.