Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €81.78 ($95.09).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €80.20 ($93.26) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($85.44). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €83.26.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.