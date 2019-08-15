Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SYNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synaptics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Synaptics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Sunday. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded Synaptics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of SYNA stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.02. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $48.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.25.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.47. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,679.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,310,000 after purchasing an additional 175,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,791,000 after purchasing an additional 142,207 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 735,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after purchasing an additional 217,172 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 630,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

