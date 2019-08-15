Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Shares Up 11.8% on Strong Earnings

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)’s share price shot up 11.8% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.04, 383,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,725% from the average session volume of 13,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

