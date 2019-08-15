Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) SVP Bryan Rishe Sells 4,813 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $234,248.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,466,352.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bryan Rishe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 25th, Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $261,339.72.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $266,014.51.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $258,981.84.

On Monday, June 10th, Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $256,335.24.

Shares of TCMD stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.86. 2,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,194. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.63 million, a PE ratio of 144.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.98.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCMD. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth $2,615,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 24,485 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 839,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,248,000 after buying an additional 118,522 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 73,060.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,398,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

