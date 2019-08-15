Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Short Interest Update

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,000,700 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 38,503,800 shares. Approximately 45.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.3 days.

Shares of SKT stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. 2,545,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.09.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

In other news, SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 6,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $124,216.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $55,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,878 shares of company stock valued at $198,847. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 615.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2,610.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.80 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.