Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America set a $48.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tapestry to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.35.

Get Tapestry alerts:

NYSE:TPR traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.45. 26,168,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $93,414.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darrell Cavens bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $210,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 100.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959,794 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $453,553,000 after buying an additional 6,994,567 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 4.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,216,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $201,983,000 after buying an additional 280,937 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Tapestry by 28.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,326,188 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $169,000,000 after buying an additional 1,182,774 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 347.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,946,057 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $156,938,000 after buying an additional 3,840,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,352 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $148,221,000 after buying an additional 725,349 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.