TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,005,500 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 3,562,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 911,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCF. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,692. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.09. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from TCF Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCF. ValuEngine raised shares of TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $22.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

