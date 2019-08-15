TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,697 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,697 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $39,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Fortive by 16.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,757,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,119,000 after acquiring an additional 661,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,318,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,244,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,034,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,701,000 after buying an additional 205,445 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,651,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,613,000 after buying an additional 257,016 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,568,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,552,000 after buying an additional 17,597 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $42,028.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,614.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,435,332.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.87.

Fortive stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

