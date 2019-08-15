TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 473,334 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 473,334 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $55,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 169,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 160,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,934,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 309.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 738.9% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 35,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HIG. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

In related news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $205,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,067.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 32,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,772,230.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,865.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,959 shares of company stock worth $5,805,656. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $57.50. 13,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,895. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $59.17.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

