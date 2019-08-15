TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117,628 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $57,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,829,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,070,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653,939 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 15,289,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,490 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after acquiring an additional 299,684 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,581,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,969,000 after acquiring an additional 564,587 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,229,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $133,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,640.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,720 shares of company stock worth $3,254,208 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Sunday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.76.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $38.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,534,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $40.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.03.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

