TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 839,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,898 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $46,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in AFLAC by 86.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,960,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,003,000 after buying an additional 3,235,386 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 78.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,155,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,029,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,807 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AFLAC by 853.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AFLAC by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,367,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,555,000 after acquiring an additional 724,613 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other AFLAC news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 5,247 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $274,890.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,468.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 2,750 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $143,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,980 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,870. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFLAC stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.96. 65,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.55. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.