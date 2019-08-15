TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Verisk Analytics worth $37,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,557,000 after buying an additional 168,185 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,891,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,553,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,890,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,422,000 after buying an additional 21,404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,680,000 after purchasing an additional 102,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,172,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,966,000 after purchasing an additional 38,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.89.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $2,241,454.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,443.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $432,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,928 shares of company stock worth $4,475,722. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.20. 5,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,742. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $157.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 23.97%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

