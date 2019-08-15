TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,741 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.83% of XPO Logistics worth $44,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 76.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,095,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3,023.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 497,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,741,000 after acquiring an additional 514,626 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 12,138.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,374,000 after acquiring an additional 468,295 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 7,126.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 218,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 215,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 122.5% in the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 375,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,087,000 after acquiring an additional 206,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. XPO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $116.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.42. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.39.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

