TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,888 Shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,888 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Worldpay worth $41,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Worldpay by 156.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Worldpay by 131.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Worldpay by 52.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Worldpay by 28.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Worldpay by 113.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WP remained flat at $$135.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,553,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,610. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.52. Worldpay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.41 and a fifty-two week high of $138.22.

WP has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup set a $152.00 target price on Worldpay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Worldpay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.39.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

