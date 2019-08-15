TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 609 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of NVR worth $50,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 347.6% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in NVR by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in NVR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR traded up $22.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,519.45. The company had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,421.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.14. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,040.71 and a one year high of $3,582.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The construction company reported $53.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $8.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 44.03%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $49.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 206.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on NVR. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $3,500.00 to $3,725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,642.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,508.80.

In other NVR news, Director Eddie Arthur Grier sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,531.87, for a total value of $1,236,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,342.38, for a total transaction of $10,027,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,262,572.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,350 shares of company stock worth $107,723,070. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.