TD Securities Trims Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Target Price to C$55.00

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Great Canadian Gaming stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$41.32. 6,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 16.68. Great Canadian Gaming has a 1-year low of C$39.51 and a 1-year high of C$56.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.12.

About Great Canadian Gaming

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

