Tdam USA Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Tdam USA Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth $33,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth $41,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock traded up $2.43 on Thursday, reaching $165.21. 8,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,891. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.96. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $131.43 and a twelve month high of $176.07. The company has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

