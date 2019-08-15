Tdam USA Inc. Increases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2,155.2% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,016,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,487,000 after buying an additional 971,651 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $55,295,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11,981.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 610,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 605,436 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 97.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,547,000 after purchasing an additional 448,395 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,049,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,441,000 after purchasing an additional 377,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price objective on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.18.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.83. The stock had a trading volume of 29,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $72.32 and a fifty-two week high of $116.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.22.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra bought 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.48 per share, with a total value of $99,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.