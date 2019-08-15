Tdam USA Inc. Trims Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1,448.3% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.35.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $1,835,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,874 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $82,687.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,285.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,663 shares of company stock worth $2,534,291 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DFS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,337. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $54.36 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

