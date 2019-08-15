Telecom Argentina (TEO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Telecom Argentina (NYSE: TEO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/14/2019 – Telecom Argentina was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

8/12/2019 – Telecom Argentina was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Telecom Argentina was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

8/8/2019 – Telecom Argentina was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE:TEO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,192. Telecom Argentina SA has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 2,108.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth about $236,000. 3.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

