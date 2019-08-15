Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,653,526.15 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L bought 173,235 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $3,653,526.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glenview Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Glenview Capital Management, L bought 613,781 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $12,349,273.72.

On Friday, July 26th, Glenview Capital Management, L bought 27,424 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $575,629.76.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Glenview Capital Management, L acquired 200,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,872,000.00.

NYSE:THC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 101.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 605.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Sunday. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.62.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

