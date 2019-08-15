Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on Tenneco from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of TEN stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 19,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.34. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.54.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tenneco will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason M. Hollar purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at $610,041.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon B. Smith purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $189,600.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 25,129 shares in the company, valued at $238,222.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $848,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEN. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Tenneco by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

