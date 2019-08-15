Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:TZACU) Trading Down 0.4%

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:TZACU)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.38, 14,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 12,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42.

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TZACU)

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

