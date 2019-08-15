The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,717,527,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126,961 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,987 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 3,018,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4,409.4% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,992,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $6,297,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,331,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 30,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $1,519,687.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,173.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,761 shares of company stock worth $16,182,125. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

NYSE KO traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,180,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.43. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The company has a market cap of $227.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.