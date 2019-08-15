The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Trading Down 6%

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)’s share price traded down 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.56, 763,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 765,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley assumed coverage on The Rubicon Project in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $37.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other The Rubicon Project news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 89,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $552,708.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Kershaw sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $106,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 582,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,109. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 362,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,715 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,569,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 85,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile (NYSE:RUBI)

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

