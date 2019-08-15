Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Director John U. Clarke Purchases 5,000 Shares

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Director John U. Clarke bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $107,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,037.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:THR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.28. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $704.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THR. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.