Think Childcare (ASX:TNK) Trading Up 2.4%

Think Childcare Ltd (ASX:TNK) was up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.50 ($1.06) and last traded at A$1.49 ($1.05), approximately 15,700 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.45 ($1.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.32 million and a PE ratio of 12.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.56.

About Think Childcare (ASX:TNK)

Think Childcare Limited owns, operates, and manages childcare facilities in Australia. The company operates and manages approximately 78 long day childcare facilities for children between the ages of 6 weeks and 6 years old. It also identifies and develops greenfield services as child care services; and offers consultancy services to third parties and incubator partners to identify and develop greenfield services.

