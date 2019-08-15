Think Childcare Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:TNK)

Think Childcare Ltd (ASX:TNK) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of Think Childcare stock traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting A$1.30 ($0.92). 92,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $78.32 million and a PE ratio of 12.45. Think Childcare has a 1 year low of A$1.10 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of A$1.95 ($1.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About Think Childcare

Think Childcare Limited owns, operates, and manages childcare facilities in Australia. The company operates and manages approximately 78 long day childcare facilities for children between the ages of 6 weeks and 6 years old. It also identifies and develops greenfield services as child care services; and offers consultancy services to third parties and incubator partners to identify and develop greenfield services.

