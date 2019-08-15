Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) CEO Daniel V. Malloy Buys 5,000 Shares

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) CEO Daniel V. Malloy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $48,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TPRE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.59. 388,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,085. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.22. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $214.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPRE. TheStreet raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,778,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 101,442 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance in the 1st quarter worth about $43,596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,842,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,124,000 after acquiring an additional 283,722 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,804,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,734,000 after acquiring an additional 151,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance in the 4th quarter worth about $16,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

