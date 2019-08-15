Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,085,100 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 944,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

TPRE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,552. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.07. Third Point Reinsurance has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $214.58 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPRE. State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the first quarter worth $43,596,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the fourth quarter worth $16,566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the second quarter worth $14,003,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 138.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,391,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,365,000 after purchasing an additional 807,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 198.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,127,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 749,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

