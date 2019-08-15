Thore Cash (TCH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $54,912.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. Thore Cash has a market cap of $66,201.00 and approximately $54,912.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00756588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012153 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000794 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00015737 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

