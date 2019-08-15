Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Issues Earnings Results

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

Shares of THMG stock remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc, a mineral exploration stage company, explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho.

