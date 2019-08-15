Tiffany & Co. (TIF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on October 10th

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

Tiffany & Co. has raised its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Tiffany & Co. has a payout ratio of 48.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tiffany & Co. to earn $5.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Shares of TIF stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.89. The stock had a trading volume of 136,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,375. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $138.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Abby F. Kohnstamm sold 11,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,080,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francesco Trapani sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $23,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,577 shares of company stock worth $24,346,681 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a $122.00 price target on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $91.85 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $98.00 price target on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.