Timber Hill LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Timber Hill LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.2% of Timber Hill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 89,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 87,371 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,541,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,390,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,164,891,000 after buying an additional 1,691,822 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Bank of America set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $76,285.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,896.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,047 shares of company stock worth $234,591. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,322,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $230.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

