Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Trading 0.2% Higher

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.92 and last traded at $23.92, 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

