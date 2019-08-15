Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Trading Up 12.9%

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK)’s share price traded up 12.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.18, 243,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average session volume of 150,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 million and a PE ratio of -12.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21.

Tinka Resources Company Profile (CVE:TK)

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship project is the Ayawilca property, which includes 59 granted mining concessions covering 16,917 hectares located in the Pasco region of Central Peru.

