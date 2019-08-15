Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. Buys 13,805 Shares of Stock

Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 13,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $41,691.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,724.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TWI traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.00. Titan International Inc has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $186.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). Titan International had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Titan International Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sidoti set a $8.00 price target on shares of Titan International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,043,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,331,000 after purchasing an additional 185,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Titan International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,351,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after purchasing an additional 31,199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,280,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 109,100 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Titan International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,816,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Titan International by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,183,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

