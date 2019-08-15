Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Downgraded by Maxim Group to “Hold”

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:TTNP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.43. 35,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,976. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.13. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.21). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 311.18% and a negative net margin of 168.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Titan Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTNP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 245,565 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 43,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 582,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 109,016 shares in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

