Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Issues Earnings Results

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 311.18% and a negative net margin of 168.23%.

TTNP stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,976. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.12. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.34.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTNP. ValuEngine upgraded Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group began coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

