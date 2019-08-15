TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($34.30) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TLG Immobilien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €30.20 ($35.12).

Shares of TLG Immobilien stock opened at €27.00 ($31.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €26.70. TLG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €21.14 ($24.58) and a 52-week high of €28.10 ($32.67). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 8.91.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

