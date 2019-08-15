Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at $255,000. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at $294,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,701,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $666,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total transaction of $1,706,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,676 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,272 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.37.

Shares of IAC opened at $240.36 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $158.29 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

