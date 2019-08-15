Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Cigna by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 341 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $160.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.55.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

