Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,135,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,787,000 after purchasing an additional 411,607 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 364,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $86.34 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The firm had revenue of $45.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 107,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $9,292,444.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 242,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,890,462.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Gochnauer sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $443,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,651.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,379 shares of company stock worth $16,502,190. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

