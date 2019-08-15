Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $168.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.18.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

