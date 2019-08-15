Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $624,846,000 after buying an additional 176,605 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,415,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,014,000 after buying an additional 249,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 27.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,720,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,028,000 after buying an additional 375,253 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,472,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,688,000 after buying an additional 201,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,495,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $64.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $108.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.16.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALB. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Albemarle from $157.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on Albemarle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Albemarle to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Albemarle from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.61.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

