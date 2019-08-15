Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,712,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,952,000 after buying an additional 916,351 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,301,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,312,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,282,000 after purchasing an additional 835,948 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,555,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,506,000 after purchasing an additional 172,508 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,423,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,952 shares during the period.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $11.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.78.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

