Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,424,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,116,000 after acquiring an additional 66,864 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,090,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,902,000 after purchasing an additional 409,431 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,994,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,634,000 after purchasing an additional 124,249 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,574,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,666,000 after purchasing an additional 736,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Patricia J. Walsh sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $100,400.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,500 shares of company stock worth $125,555. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.88. Voya Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

