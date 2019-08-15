Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 3,358 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 74.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $84.01 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $94.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird cut Keysight Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

In related news, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 14,832 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cullen sold 16,268 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,228,234.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,718 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,835. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

