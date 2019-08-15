TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.16

Shares of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.16 and last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 8835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

